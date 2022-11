Not Available

Cops can be corrupt… Especially these cops who use sex as a means of getting what they want. Tom Katt stars as a detective who, along with two other CHP Officers, and a LA Sheriff's Deputy at the local jailhouse, use their unexpecting inmates as sex toys. Hot beefy uniformed cops get into oral and anal action with eachother and hot studly inmates. These inmates want it –and get it. Katt gets screwed by a fellow muscle CHP officer.