1997

Cop Land

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 1997

Studio

Miramax

Freddy Heflin is the sheriff of a place everyone calls “Cop Land” — a small and seemingly peaceful town populated by the big city police officers he’s long admired. Yet something ugly is taking place behind the town’s peaceful facade. And when Freddy uncovers a massive, deadly conspiracy among these local residents, he is forced to take action and make a dangerous choice between protecting his idols and upholding the law.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneSheriff Freddy Heflin
Harvey KeitelRay Donlan
Ray LiottaGary " Figgsy " Figgis
Robert De NiroLt. Moe Tilden
Peter BergJoey Randone
Janeane GarofaloDeputy Cindy Betts

