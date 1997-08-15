Freddy Heflin is the sheriff of a place everyone calls “Cop Land” — a small and seemingly peaceful town populated by the big city police officers he’s long admired. Yet something ugly is taking place behind the town’s peaceful facade. And when Freddy uncovers a massive, deadly conspiracy among these local residents, he is forced to take action and make a dangerous choice between protecting his idols and upholding the law.
|Sylvester Stallone
|Sheriff Freddy Heflin
|Harvey Keitel
|Ray Donlan
|Ray Liotta
|Gary " Figgsy " Figgis
|Robert De Niro
|Lt. Moe Tilden
|Peter Berg
|Joey Randone
|Janeane Garofalo
|Deputy Cindy Betts
