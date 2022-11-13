Cop Target

Not Available

Farley Wood is hired to escort a rich widow of a DEA agent and her kid to the tropical island of San Cristobal. The widow needs protection from a gang of international terrorists and her escort soon suspects that the deceased husband was involved in dirty drug dealings. While on the island, the daughter is kidnapped by a group of seedy South American thugs and held for ransom. The cop escort gets official orders to leave the case to the FBI, but he decides to his own investigating and finds that the crime may have had political motivations.