2014

Copenhagen

  • Adventure
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 2014

Studio

Scorched Films

After weeks of traveling through Europe, the immature William finds himself in Copenhagen, the place of his father’s birth. He befriends the youthful Effy, who works in William’s hotel as part of an internship program, and they set off to find William’s last living relative. Effy’s mix of youthful exuberance and wisdom challenges William unlike any woman ever has. As the attraction builds, he must come to grips with destabilizing elements of his family’s sordid past.

Cast

Gethin AnthonyWilliam
Frederikke Dahl HansenEffy
Sebastian ArmestoJeremy
Olivia GrantJennifer
Baard OweMads
Tamzin MerchantSandra

View Full Cast >

Images