Copenhagen: 'City of Towers'

This travelogue emphasizes Copenhagen's harmonious residents and tone. It's a city where many bicycle to work. We see well-known landmarks and get a quick history of some of them, we visit the fish market and note the women's traditional dress, we learn of the city's name (merchants' harbor) and the importance of Bishop Absalon and King Christian IV, we celebrate the bravery of the palace guard during the Nazi invasion, and conclude with a day and night visit to Tivoli Gardens, where the reputedly dour Danes actually have fun.