Copia De La Copia (De La Copia)

Not Available

The film contains quotes from more than 20 films made in Poland in 1952–1989, along with samples from film soundtracks, music tracks, and elsewhere (vintage gay porn movies, music and home video films, social media clips). Completed in Vienna during a covid-19 semi-lockdown, the film conjures my teenage affects and tells them as a blurry and fragmented autobiographical story, simultaneously reacting to the current socio-political situation in Poland, with its “LGBT free zones”, violation of democracy, police brutality, and state censorship.