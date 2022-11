Not Available

Drawing on the insights of Rastafarian recording artists such as Beenie Man, Mutabaruka and others, this compelling documentary explores the origins of the fascinating Rastafarian faith and ponders the influence it has on the work of its followers. Coming to prominence with the superstardom of Bob Marley, the Rastafarian faith has had an undeniable impact on music and continues to loom large in the world of Jamaican music.