Coppélia: or, The Girl with Enamel Eyes

Not Available

This delightful ballet tells the story of Dr Coppelius, an eccentric toymaker, who attempts to bring life to his beautiful doll Coppélia. He is foiled by the mischevious Swanilda, who masquerades as Coppélia and saves her love, Franz, from the Doctor's magic. Recorded live at the Sydney Opera House, this acclaimed production by Dame Peggy van Praagh, the founding Artistic Director of the Australian Ballet, is a triumph. Brilliantly directed by George Ogilvie, Coppélia captures the imagination with its dramatic edge and visual charm.