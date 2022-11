Not Available

Toyama (Sessue Hayakawa) wants to go to college in America but his alcoholic father won't supply the funds. He gets the money to go, however, from Sada (Tsuru Aoki, Hayakawa's real-life wife), whom he has married in secret. But Sada has a secret of her own -- she told Toyama that she got the money from a relative, but the truth is that she has signed up to do a four-year stint as a Geisha girl. (Janiss Garza)