Coral Fish 3D

Not Available

MOODS3D are delighted to present to you our Coral Fish movies. There are three separate films, a wide vista of the aquarium, and two stunning close-ups: Port and Starboard. Each provides a unique and truly spectacular 3D aquatic world in which to become absorbed. Each movie has a beautiful musical track composed by Rob Lord of stylophonic.tv and a sound effects track created and mixed by The Frame of Soho, London. You can chose which tracks to listen to! MOODS3D have crafted these films and audio tracks into a 3D Blu-Ray using the Production and post facilities of Pogo Films, Soho. You will be delighted with the soothing and mesmerising effects of 3D CORAL FISH