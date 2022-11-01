Coração Vagabundo

Not Available

What was simply supposed to be just another tour for the release of a new record ended presenting Caetano Veloso with a tough series of challenges. "Errante Navegante" (Wandering Heart) intimately follows Caetano from São Paulo, New York to Japan, during the release of his first album recorded solely in English. It takes considerably more than a week-long series of shows at Carnegie Hall, accolades in the New York Times, or the admiration of friends like Pedro Almodóvar, David Byrne and Michelangelo Antonioni to make Caetano feel comfortable outside of Brazil. "Wandering Heart" is an enjoyable journey in search of answers to a series of questions that reveal Caetano in unprecedented intimacy...