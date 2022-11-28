Not Available

In 1958, Le Corbusier designed the Corbusierhaus in Berlin. A housing unit surrounded with green areas with capacity for 2,000 people. This is a study of the color and movement in the building’s common areas. Almost dotting exercise, hyperkinetic but also hyperalert -doors, hallways, murals, numbers, locks, its exterior and emergency spaces. Everything that could have been ignored is instead revitalized at a pace that leaves the museum trail behind in order to focus on the day-by-day, in the ignored vigor of the simple everyday space. And here appears happy formalism, charmed by the corners (of the buildings and of Le Corbusier’s own work), that wants to share that same joy and that same demystification. JMD