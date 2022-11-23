Core Fusion Energy Flow

Not Available

A quarter of a million people have transformed their bodies at exhale, the exclusive mind/body spa. Now you can get these same results at home. Reduce inches, tighten, lift, and tone with this unique combination of yoga, cardio, and core conditioning. An energetic, fast-paced practice, Core Fusion Yoga Energy Flow seamlessly blends traditional yoga postures with toning moves for the whole body. Get the calorie-burning benefits of cardio, the sculpting effects of Pilates, and the flexibility and balance of yoga and Chi Gong--all in one workout! Bringing the mind/body spa experience home, Elisabeth and Fred lead Energy Flow like one of exhale’s nationally renowned Core Fusion classes.