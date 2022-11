Not Available

Songs Include: Sunglasses At Night, It Ain't Enough (U.S. version), Never Surrender, Boy In The Box, Everything In My Heart, Eurasian Eyes, I Am By Your Side, Angry Young Man, I Can't Help Falling In Love, In Your Soul, Dancing With My Mirror, Take My Heart, Still In Love, A Little Love, Bang (Starting Over), It Ain't Enough (CDN version) (original mix) (original shot), Sunglasses At Night