Corinne Bailey Rae - Live From The Artists Den

    Beneath New York City’s Maritime Hotel, under the paper lanterns and vaulted ceilings of the Japanese-themed Hiro Ballroom, British neo-soul star Corinne Bailey Rae gave her fans a special treat: an intimate performance showcasing her new hit album, The Sea, seven weeks before its release. [S02-E04] I Lost You Blame It On Cain interview 1 Dr. Watson, I Presume Poor Borrowed Dress A Slow Drag With Josephine Jimmie Standing In The Rain interview 2 The Spell That You Cast That’s Not The Part Of Him You’re Leaving National Ransom interview 3 Stations Of The Cross Sulphur To Sugarcane Leave My Kitten Alone

