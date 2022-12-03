Not Available

CORN BOYS PART 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed, Corn Boys The Movie: Act 1. Picking up 3 years after the events of the first film, Frank finds himself entangled in new dreams that give him insight to an ominous presence that has bubbled up to the surface. This entity which had previously been released over 3 years ago now terrorizes everything around Frank. Unfamiliar faces, along with familiar ones aid against the evil looming overhead in this surrealistic sci-fi drama space opera.