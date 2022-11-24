Cornelius - Mellow Waves Visuals

Not Available

Cornelius and his band performed Oct. 8 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall A as part of the Mellow Waves Tour 2018. Going to a Cornelius show isn't just about enjoying live music; it's about taking in a distinctly unique audio and visual experience, including innovative visual effects and lighting. As today's market for live music continues to expand, the importance of visual tricks and twists to accompany live performances has grown as well, but Cornelius -- the solo project of Keigo Oyamada -- has been integrating music and visual effects in his concerts for over a decade and is a pioneer in this regard.