Cornelius - Sensurround

There can be something truly magical about the marriage of moving pictures and music. It makes complete sense that Cornelius, who has an almost obsessional devotion to the creation of programmatic electronic atmosphere, would find a place among them. The Japanese musician responsible for 1997’s remarkable Fantasma has ventured into video art before -- Five Point One, a companion piece to Point, combined hypnotic videos with a 5.1 surround mix of the album tracks in order. Which is basically what Sensurround does as well. As hinted above, this isn’t really a collection of music videos. They are too abstract, and too tightly interwoven with the album’s larger thematic concerns.