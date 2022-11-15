Not Available

Corner Gas: The Movie

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

It’s been a few years, and there’s still not a lot going on 40 kilometers from nowhere. But that’s all about to change as the fine folks of Dog River, Saskatchewan face their biggest crisis ever. Brent and the gang discover that the town’s been badly mismanaged, leaving residents with little choice but to pack up and leave. As residents make one last rally to save Dog River as they know it, they discover a devious plan by a corporate chain that would change life for Dog Riverites forever.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images