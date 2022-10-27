Not Available

Young and shy Ax (Adam Iraki) is in for the night of his life when Patter (Zoe Belkin), the most popular student in high school, recruits him to help her play mischievous pranks on the boyfriend who betrayed her. A few weeks later, Patter, Ax and a few other misfits all go to a cabin together but then Patter runs off and is nowhere to be found. With help from a few buddies, Ax embarks on an obsessive mission to find the girl who stole his heart and made him feel truly, sort of, alive.