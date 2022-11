Not Available

Insurance salesperson Miho feels cozy living with her boyfriend Yuya who, refusing to give up on his musician dreams, lives a self-indulgent lifestyle. But she wonders to herself if things will be OK like this. One day, an e-mail exchange between Yuya and his co-worker Shuri leads to an argument resulting in Miho throwing Yuya out of the house. Yuya has no place to go; Miho is all alone. After living together for seven years, the couple will spend this night apart.