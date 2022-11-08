Not Available

CLIP CORNUCOPIA Kent Tate Canada / 5:50 / 2019 / sound / colour / No dialogue The interior Plateau of British Columbia is a confluence of volcanism, plate tectonics, and glaciation punctuated by intermittent cycles of fire and droughts. The perennial constant in shaping the plateau is the influence of storms from the Pacific Ocean and the multiple mountain ranges (including the Rockies) that carry glacier silt and other minerals through the myriad of rivers and lakes. For 1000's of years First Nations Peoples thrived in this region with civilizations and customs that remain a powerful guiding presence today.