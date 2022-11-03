Corny Concerto

Not Available

Doc, while watching Champ work out with the punching bag, accidentally drops a hammer on Champ's toe, causing him to howl and hop about in a crazy beatnik dance, holding his foot. A beatnik coffee house owner is impressed and signs them up to entertain at his swinging club. Doc stages concerts for the talented but pain-ridden pooch. Doc, at the piano, rehearses Champ with great success, making several teenage cats swoon. Opening night at "The Hungry Me" pad is also a great success- their act creating enthuasiastic finger-snapping by the beatniks. The two become famous as Champ does a great beat presentation after Doc's piano intro and after being hit on the foot!