Corona anatomy

This documentary is unique from the previous films that dealt with the Corona pandemic, as it raises the issue of the virus that has stoned the entire world and stopped the wheel from the viewpoint of scientists who are currently spending time on the front lines in fighting the virus. From students of his fairy code, through suggested treatments, to vaccines, and their availability soon. The documentary also includes impressive testimonies of the infected survivors and testimonies of relatives who have lost loved ones, giving the film a human look that shows how our lives and human relationships have changed in the time of Corona and his enemy