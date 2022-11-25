Corona Radiata

Not Available

About the first three months of a pregnancy and a miscarriage. A story about the fragile balance between life and death where ambivalent feelings are intertwined with strange facts about fetal development. In the film, Magdalena Dziurlikowska play both the role of the pregnant woman who listens inward and the role of the fetus living in her own world. Pregnancy was for her a supernatural, fantastic story about the most mundane and natural. Suddenly the fetus died. It was the greatest grief she had experienced in her life.