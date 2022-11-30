Corona: The Pandemic and the Pangolin

Not Available

At a time when we are bombarded with COVID-19 information comes a moment of clarity – and a warning we cannot afford to ignore. We ask – who is really behind this pandemic? Find out in revealing dialogues with scientists, experts and activists like conservation icon Jane Goodall and environmental hero Captain Paul Watson from Sea Shepherd. Their stories combine with raw, up to date images and Terra Mater’s classic, inspiring blue-chip footage, in a film to make you pause, feel and act.