Coronation Street: A Knight's Tale

Coronation Street's Curly Watts and Reg Holdsworth, two of Britain's most enduring characters are reunited in a special one-off feature length movie, A Knight's Tale. They are joined by Norris Cole, Mary Taylor, Rosie Webster and Jason Grimshaw in a comedy of errors set at a medieval weekend within a Gothic castle. A Knight's Tale also stars Brian Capron in a cameo as a 'Dickie the boatman' and Jeremy Edwards (Holby City, Dancing on Ice) as plastic surgeon Uri. Written by Anonymous