It’s likened to a scene from an apocalypse. Empty streets, overflowing hospitals and an overwhelming sense of fear in a city of 11 million people placed in “lockdown”. In China, more than two thousand people have died as a result of coronavirus with tens of thousands more infected. Authorities are resorting to extreme measures to try to halt the contagion. The outbreak of the deadly virus in the city of Wuhan has triggered a global emergency with patients being diagnosed in countries around the world. Coronavirus charts how the outbreak occurred and investigates whether a cover-up by Chinese authorities allowed the virus to spread more quickly.