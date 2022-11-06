Not Available

Janusz is not a man easily impressed. As Prosecutor, he engages in specific research, analyzing the crime scene in detail. Despite the extreme conditions in which clashes, he works hard. Maybe too much. Yet, in the face of her daughter Olga, anorexic, still mourning the death of his mother, he feels helpless. It 'a story, tinged with irony, where the dif fi culty to overcome the grief they collide / meet real bodies (that of a father who fails to help her daughter, anorexic after her mother's death) and invisible, such as those with which plan to be in contact the psychologist who is treating the daughter of the Prosecutor, Olga ...