Corpse Party: Tortured Souls

Heavenly Host Elementary School is a legendary elementary school for ghost stories due to its mysterious past. It was torn down following the murders and disappearances of several of its staff and students and now another school called Kisaragi Academy has been built over it. One rainy night a group of Kisaragi students still at school decide to perform the "Sachiko Ever After" charm, which will unite them forever as friends. Upon completion of the charm, a sudden earthquake transports them to Heavenly Host Elementary School, which still exists and is haunted by murderous ghosts. Seperated, the students try to survive the mysterious forces of the school and find their way home as they uncover the horrific past of Heavenly Host.