Corpus: A Home Movie For Selena

Clips of rare home movies, family photos, and glossy music videos from later in Selena's career are interspersed with lively conversations with her father, sister, and Latina intellectuals that shed light into just who Selena was and what makes her such a powerful figure today. Staying true to the "home movie" feel, Portillo interviews ordinary people in Selena's hometown of Corpus Christi, including starry-eyed teenaged fans and tearful strangers who visit her grave. With a compassionate lens, Portillo places Selena's life and legacy in a cultural context, revealing powerful social forces that transformed a popular entertainer into a Chicana cultural icon turned modern-day saint.