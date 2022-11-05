1945

Corpus Christi Bandits

  • Western
  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 1945

Studio

Not Available

After the Civil War, veteran Jim Christi (Allan Lane) returns to Texas, where he is unjustly accused of murder. In flashback, Mr. Christi relates the story of his father Corpus Christi Jim. After robbing a stage, Jim and partners Rocky and Steve decide to go straight and return the money. But the fourth member of the gang, Spade refuses and leaves. The two former partners soon find themselves on opposite sides of the law.

Cast

Helen TalbotDorothy Adams
Jack KirkEditor Alonzo Adams
Twinkle WattsNancy Christie
Roy BarcroftWade Larkin
Tom LondonRocky - Henchman
Kenne DuncanSpade - Henchman

Images