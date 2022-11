Not Available

After her successful debut, Čas sluhů (Time of the Servants), the director Irena Pavlásková immediately made another commentary on the declining moral condition of Czech society. The psychological drama Corpus Delicti became one of the first Czech films to look doubtfully at the opportunities that opened up for the country’s morally shaken and internally enslaved citizens thanks to the “Velvet Revolution” of 1989. NFA.CZ