Virgile and Blanche, both aged 17, correspond by e-mail. Virgile loves Blanche, but Blanche loves a boy named Eustache. Nobody knows the other's thoughts. Virgile talks about life and death and Blanche listens acceptingly. Eustache enters the room in a blue cap. He sees Virgile first, then Blanche. Then Blanche remembers having danced with Virgile and leves the room to join him.