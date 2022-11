Not Available

In this documentary, B-Western cowboy Ray "Crash" Corrigan offers viewers a tour Corriganville, the famous California ranch the rugged actor bought in 1937 and transformed into an expansive film and TV lot. After an early foray into stunt work, Corrigan starred in more than 80 films for studios such as Republic Films and Monogram Pictures, most prominently appearing as one of the members of the Three Mesquiteers from 1936 to 1939.