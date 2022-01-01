Corrosion of Conformity: Live Volume

Not Available

A four piece powerhouse of riff heavy rock, lyrically charged politics, and explosive live shows have taken Corrosion of Conformity from the tiniest basement clubs to international tours with the likes of Metallica, Soundgarden, Faith No More, and Bad Brains. Now we bring you that unparalleled experience with Corrosion of Conformity's first live album, Live Volume. Recorded at Harpo's Concert Theatre in Detroit on April 20, 2001, Live Volume showcases the songs the fans want to hear with 75 minutes of pure Corrosion. Tracks: These Shrouded Temples; Diablo Blvd.; Senor Limpid; King of the Rotten; Wiseblood; Who's Got the Fire; Albatross; My Grain; Congratulations Song; 13 Angels; 7 Days; Vote with a Bullet; Zippo; Long Whip; Big America; Shelter; Clean My Wounds.