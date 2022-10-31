Not Available

Corta

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Corta project arises from my interest in the cane cutters who work in the southwestern region of Colombia. I knew about the precarious conditions for those whose lives depend on the manual cutting of sugar cane, but what I wanted to film from this world was the sense of frenzy that imbues these men's survival. I meant to observe the rhythm of their movements in their daily struggle, cut by cut. My interest laid on the discovery of a documentary language written on the basis of the swinging movements in their work. My aim was to approach weariness through hypnotic extenuation and tension from a cinematographic form based on such alliteration.

    Cast

