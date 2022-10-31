Not Available

The Corta project arises from my interest in the cane cutters who work in the southwestern region of Colombia. I knew about the precarious conditions for those whose lives depend on the manual cutting of sugar cane, but what I wanted to film from this world was the sense of frenzy that imbues these men's survival. I meant to observe the rhythm of their movements in their daily struggle, cut by cut. My interest laid on the discovery of a documentary language written on the basis of the swinging movements in their work. My aim was to approach weariness through hypnotic extenuation and tension from a cinematographic form based on such alliteration.