At the core of a royal court unbalanced by the long absence of its King, where women seem to have disappeared along with reason, the Crown Prince is murdered. Wrapped in the plot of the promoters of a decaying libertine spirit, the heir’s brothers, a pair of twins united by the music they play together and their Valet, witness a hunt for the prepetator launched by the palace doctor's deduction. In the background of all the chatter rises the individual desire of the twins for the dynasty.