Not Available

Arbor Snowboards was founded in Venice, California in 1995 and for the past 20+ years, has been committed to producing the world’s best snowboards with an emphasis on craftsmanship and a serious commitment to the environment. In recent years, the brand has organically aligned with some of snowboarding’s most influential riders, whose personal journeys and professional careers connect directly within the Arbor ethos. Today, the Arbor Team is the collective sum of these extraordinary and diverse individuals. From heritage to progression, freestyle to freeride, they represent not only the status quo of Arbor Snowboards, but also the status quo of contemporary snowboarding. It is these expressive and dynamic personalities that take the center stage in Arbor Snowboard’s first full-length film, Cosa Nostra. From the spines of Valdez to the frozen cityscape of Quebec, the Arbor Team travels through the regions that have influenced its own evolution.