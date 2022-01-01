Not Available

Cosentino - The Grand Illusionist TV show, which aired prime time 7:30 pm channel 7 on the 19th September 2012, has officially been rated as the Number #1 Most watched TV show Nationally in Australia for the Night. 1.9 million Australian's tuned in for this Australian First Special. The show was filmed Live at the sold out Regent Theatre in Melbourne back in March of 2012. The one night only special featured live performance's, street magic & a final stunt titled Breathless in which Cosentino faced potential death.