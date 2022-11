Not Available

Cristiano is unemployed, desperate and hasn't any hope to help his autistic brother Lucio. One day Cristiano take the decision to submit Lucio as candidate to participate at a TV show called "Operazione Speranza" (Operation Hope) as the final solution to sort out their problems. But the day Cristiano is taking the preliminary interview, Lucio get lost. Lucio in his ramble meet Flaviana and starts an immediate friendship.