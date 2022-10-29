Not Available

Cosimo and Nicole

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cattleya

Cosimo is Italian, Nicole French. They meet in Genoa during the G8 protests and immediately fall in love. Swept off their feet by an overwhelming and uncontrollable passion, they decide never to part. After much wandering they decide to return to Genoa, where they start working for a friend of theirs who organises concerts. Things seem to be going well until a tragic accident almost sours their relationship, as a result of which they’re faced with two options that can change their future. Forever.

Cast

Clara PonsotNicole
Paolo SassanelliPaolo
Souleymane SowAlioune
Giorgia SalariNadia
Angela BaraldiPatty
 Andrea BruschiCommissario

Images