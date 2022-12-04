Cosmetic DNA

Not Available

Ayaka, a beauty college student who loves makeup, is sexually assaulted by a self-proclaimed movie director, Kunijima, who she met at a club one day. Ayaka is mentally ill because she has to cry and fall asleep, but she gradually regains her ego by meeting Satomi, a graduate student, and Yumi, an apparel clerk. However, when Ayaka learns that Kunijima's next target is Yumi, she suddenly kills Kunijima, and while processing the corpse, she realizes that human blood is the ideal cosmetic ingredient.