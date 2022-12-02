Not Available

In Cosmic Africa we join Thebe on his celestial quest into the heart of the Egyptian Sahara; the precipitous cliffs of Dogon country in Mali; and the ancestral land of Namibia's hunter-gatherers. His experiential journey weaves together past, present and future, combining astronomical perception and history in a rich cosmic tapestry. By exploring the various stages of human awareness and development, Cosmic Africa takes viewers into the world of shamans, sky lore experts and diviners.