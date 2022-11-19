Not Available

The year is 2053. Space exploration has because privitized, but with increased exploration comes higher accident rates. Therefore, the world's insurance agencies banded together to form CR or Cosmic Rescue. It is the job of CR to save victims of interstallar accidents & clear away the dangerous debris flying parts left over from previous crashes, that threaten other space vehicles. Nanjou Satoshi is captain of CR Shift Division 89. With Eguchi Ryo, his trusty mechanic & Sawada Azuma, the hot-headed rookie, they spend their days doing the rather menial work of clearing debris. But then one day, Azuma intercepts an emergency beacon from a young girl. The crew of #89 rushes to the scene, the ship disappears from their radar & they soon find themselves let go from CR. But what happened to the ship & the young girl? Was it all Azuma's imagination? Did the ship disappear? Or did someone hide it? The answers may cost them more than just their jobs.