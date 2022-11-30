Not Available

Cosmo Life - is a story about the universal nature of the music language. Internationally renowned artists and musicians from the different parts of the world who shared the “cosmopolitan state of mind”, have demonstrated how with the help of art and music to overcome the language and cultural barriers and create the world without borders. The main video materials for Cosmo LIFE were taken during the preparation for the unique Cosmo Life Concert on the Plaza de la Catedral in Havana in 2010. Cosmo Life Concert was not only the first joint Russian-Cuban musical project in modern history, but also the first show celebrating Afro-Cuban and Russian music that took place on the central square of Havana.