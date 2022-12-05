Not Available

In 1973, exiles from Brazil during the military dictatorship, the artist Hélio Oiticica and filmmaker Neville D’Almeida lock themselves in an apartment in Manhattan and fantasize a series of iconic sensory installations called quasi-cinema - experience blocks in Cosmococas. Recognized and awarded internationally, the work features slide projections on the walls of the rooms, showing some drawing sessions carried out by the artists, using, in an innovative way, instead of graphite lines, cocaine for doodling. Another pioneer was the use of a pocket knife as a brush, demonstrating the violence with which some paradigms needed to be cut and renewed. All of this in an extremely conservative period of Brazilian history, dictated by the censorship of the military regime.