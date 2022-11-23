Not Available

Cosmodisco is a video installation that shows a turntable in motion shot by a videocamera that makes a revolution upon itself. The video projected in the full expanse of the exhibition space gives an aspiration feeling by the double movement in the animation, the record turning around the central axis of the turntable, while the videocamera spins perpetually around its lens axis, in a spiral movement. The weightless feeling is even increased in the pat- tern in the movie where the record grooves remind one of the rings of Saturn.