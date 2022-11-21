Cosmos Man and Light Man - Animation

Not Available

Cosmos Man is a mysterious superhero whose origins are unknown. He lives in the stars and is always on hand to back up Light Man, the Earth’s superhero. Cosmos Man’s power comes from two cosmic gods: ‘AS’, who is the god of the planets and ‘RA’, who is the god of the stars. They enable Cosmos man to exist in space and give him the power to fly at supersonic speeds. They also give him the ability to shrink to micro sizes. Cosmos Man can travel to all the different galaxies and solar systems and is familiar with each god and goddess that rule over them. They also offer him valuable information and insight to the workings of the universe. With this knowledge and the help of AS and RA, Cosmos Man maintains the balance of good and evil and combats bad energies that try to dominate the light. He regularly monitors the computer intelligence at Mars to see how Earth and Light Man are doing so he is ready to help if needed.