Ruggero Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci" and Pietro Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana," two 19th-century Italian operas, are presented here. The former tells the story of jealous actor Canio (Jon Vickers), while the latter is about former soldier Turiddu (Gianfranco Cecchele), who has gotten Santuzza (Fiorenza Cossotto) pregnant and is carrying on an affair with his married ex-fiancée, Lola (Adriana Martino).